Andrew Moor Sells 2,500 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.71, for a total transaction of C$181,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,144,852.92.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Andrew Moor sold 4,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.09, for a total transaction of C$276,360.00.

Shares of EQB traded up C$3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$79.63. The company had a trading volume of 70,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$44.57 and a 12-month high of C$121.87.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($1.34). The firm had revenue of C$124.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 12.2899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

EQB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$127.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

