ANON Achieves Market Cap of $68,565.75 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a market cap of $68,565.75 and $136.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

