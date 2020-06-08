Apex (CPX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $80,068.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Apex has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $80,068.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029420 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.