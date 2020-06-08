APIX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $89.46 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 163.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, APIX has traded up 470.7% against the US dollar. One APIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001989 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and $89.46 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.01985673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00179568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120633 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,369,724 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

