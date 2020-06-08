Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.23. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,437,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,296. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

