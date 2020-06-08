Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0494

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $49.34 million and $2.70 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005901 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002138 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

