Ark Price Up 6.6% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002415 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, COSS, Cryptopia and Cryptomate. Ark has a total market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00028836 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 149,924,128 coins and its circulating supply is 121,453,231 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Binance, Cryptomate and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

