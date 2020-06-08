Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Given Media Impact Score of 3.00

Media coverage about Armor Minerals (CVE:A) has trended positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Armor Minerals earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of A remained flat at $C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. Armor Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Armor Minerals Company Profile

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

