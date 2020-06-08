Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81, approximately 165,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 266,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

AFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Sunday. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.24. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, CEO Michel Vermette acquired 89,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $166,620.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

