Artfinity (AT) Market Cap Tops $2.14 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Artfinity has a market cap of $2.14 million and $8.13 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.16 or 0.05594860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002728 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

AT is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

