Asian Fintech Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $24,599.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

