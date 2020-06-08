Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Purchased by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,132 shares during the period. Athene accounts for 9.1% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned 0.93% of Athene worth $41,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,598,000 after purchasing an additional 267,076 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Athene by 66.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,900,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Athene by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,206,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Athene by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 71,838 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $35.57. 3,089,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

