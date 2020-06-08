AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 443,585 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $56,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 639,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 227,431 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,209,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after acquiring an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 153,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of ATRC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,118. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 0.80. AtriCure Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,800,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,169,280 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.