Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 212.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.60.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

