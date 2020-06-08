Augur 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.82 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Augur token can now be bought for about $14.89 or 0.00152796 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Bithumb, GOPAX and Bitsane. Augur has a total market capitalization of $163.81 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.01983611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00179068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120275 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, BitBay, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Poloniex, Bitsane, IDEX, BX Thailand, Crex24, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Bithumb, ABCC, DragonEX, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Gate.io, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Liqui, Kraken and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

