Authorship (ATS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 56.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Authorship has a market cap of $13,579.85 and $17.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Authorship token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Authorship has traded 77.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.20 or 0.01982765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00179171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00044697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00120217 BTC.

About Authorship

Authorship’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Authorship’s official website is authorship.com

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

