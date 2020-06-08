Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,073 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 7.19% of Avanos Medical worth $92,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,525,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,962,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.8% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,695 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 86.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 606,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 280,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

