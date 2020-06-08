Avidity Biosciences Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (RNA)

Avidity Biosciences (RNA) expects to raise $150 million in an IPO on Friday, June 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 10,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, Avidity Biosciences generated $3.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $28.3 million. The company has a market cap of $464.3 million.

Cowen, SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Avidity Biosciences provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs) designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. We utilize our proprietary AOC platform to design, engineer and develop therapeutics that combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies in order to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types and more effectively target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. We are initially focused on muscle diseases to demonstrate the capabilities of our AOCs, and our muscle franchise consists of five programs. “.

Avidity Biosciences was founded in 2020 and has 38 employees. The company is located at 10975 N. Torrey Pines Road, Suite 150, La Jolla, CA 92037, US and can be reached via phone at 858-401-7900 or on the web at http://www.aviditybiosciences.com.

