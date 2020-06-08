BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 639.82 ($8.14).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.67) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 759 ($9.66) to GBX 607 ($7.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 600 ($7.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.29) to GBX 695 ($8.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st.

LON BA traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 523.80 ($6.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,382,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 509.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 563.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.56).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

