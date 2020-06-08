Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.65, 69,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,944,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 17.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,891 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 30.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 955,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 223,144 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 41.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 874,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 255,811 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 47.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 126,334 shares in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

