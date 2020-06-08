BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BKNIY. ValuEngine lowered shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BKNIY remained flat at $$5.14 during trading hours on Monday. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. BANKINTER S A/S has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

