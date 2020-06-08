Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Purchased by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,359. Baozun Inc has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. Baozun had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.