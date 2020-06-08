Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 103.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.24 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Finke bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Also, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $183,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $462,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

