Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $342.08 million and approximately $73.75 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.25 or 0.05544494 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00056096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,463,001,432 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.