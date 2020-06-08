BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

BVNRY stock remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BAVARIAN NORDIC/S will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

