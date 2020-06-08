Beaxy (BXY) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $504.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beaxy has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,348,081 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

