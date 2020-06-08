Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,719 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 2.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Becton Dickinson and worth $168,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $7,588,711,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $560,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $622,474,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $342,978,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

BDX traded up $5.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,690. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

