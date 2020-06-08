Bermele (LON:BERM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.75

Bermele plc (LON:BERM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.16.

About Bermele (LON:BERM)

Bermele plc intends to acquire business or businesses operating in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Bermele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bermele and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.