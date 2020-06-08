Bitball Treasure Reaches One Day Volume of $97.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $95.95 million and approximately $97.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for about $213.22 or 0.02185505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009885 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

