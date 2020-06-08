Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.91 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $1,123.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000125 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

