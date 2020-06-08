Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $4.70 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.70 billion and $1.96 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $254.97 or 0.02612106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bithumb, Coinhub and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,760.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00715224 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,428,944 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

