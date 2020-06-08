Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.34 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $161.62 million and approximately $35.34 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.23 or 0.00094617 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Zebpay, QuadrigaCX and Coinnest. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00537664 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000988 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, TDAX, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Korbit, BitMarket, Instant Bitex, Upbit, SouthXchange, Koineks, Exmo, Bitlish, Zebpay, Crex24, Kucoin, Huobi, DSX, Bitinka, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, QuadrigaCX, YoBit, Coinone, Gate.io, CEX.IO, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, Bittrex, Binance, C2CX, HitBTC, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, BitFlip, Bitfinex, Ovis and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

