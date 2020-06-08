Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0193

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $251,552.07 and $9,167.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Escodex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.