BitShares (BTS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.18 Million

BitShares (CURRENCY:BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $59.64 million and $6.18 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank, Huobi and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005878 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00017461 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.01676505 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,750,010,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org . BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org . BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus Delegated Proof of Stake (DPOS) is a new method of securing a crypto-currency’s network. DPOS attempts to solve the problems of both Bitcoin’s traditional Proof of Work system, and the Proof of Stake system of Peercoin and NXT. DPOS implements a layer of technological democracy to offset the negative effects of centralization. Delegated proof of stake mitigates the potential negative impacts of centralization through the use of witnesses (formaly called delegates). A total of N witnesses sign the blocks and are voted on by those using the network with every transaction that gets made. By using a decentralized voting process, DPOS is by design more democratic than comparable systems. Rather than eliminating the need for trust all together, DPOS has safeguards in place the ensure that those trusted with signing blocks on behalf of the network are doing so correctly and without bias. Additionally, each block signed must have a verification that the block before it was signed by a trusted node. DPOS eliminates the need to wait until a certain number of untrusted nodes have verified a transaction before it can be confirmed. This reduced need for confirmation produces an increase in speed of transaction times. By intentionally placing trust with the most trustworthy of potential block signers, as decided by the network, no artificial encumbrance need be imposed to slow down the block signing process. DPOS allows for many more transactions to be included in a block than either proof of work or proof of stake systems. DPOS technology allows cryptocurrency technology to transact at a level where it can compete with the centralized clearinghouses like Visa and Mastercard. Such clearinghouses administer the most popular forms of electronic payment systems in the world. In a delegated proof of stake system centralization still occurs, but it is controlled. Unlike other methods of securing cryptocurrency networks, every client in a DPOS system has the ability to decide who is trusted rather than trust concentrating in the hands of those with the most resources. DPOS allows the network to reap some of the major advantages of centralization, while still maintaining some calculated measure of decentralization. This system is enforced by a fair election process where anyone could potentially become a delegated representative of the majority of users. “

Buying and Selling BitShares

BitShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Tidex, Binance, Indodax, LBank, YoBit, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Huobi, HitBTC, EXX, Crex24, CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

