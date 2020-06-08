BlackCoin Trading Down 4.4% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $14,801.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,997,872 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

