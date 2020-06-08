Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) Director Sells C$82,500.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) Director Robert Herdman sold 15,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$82,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,677.50.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock remained flat at $C$5.75 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,164. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Blackline Safety Corp has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$7.40. The stock has a market cap of $222.74 million and a P/E ratio of -27.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.82.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLN. Pi Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

