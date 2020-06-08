Bleichroeder LP Acquires Shares of 13,454 Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Altice USA accounts for about 1.0% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 279,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $9,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,101,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,233,177 shares of company stock worth $30,953,419. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.54. 6,535,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,552. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 0.92. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

