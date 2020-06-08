Bleichroeder LP Buys New Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Brunswick accounts for 0.4% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,049,000 after acquiring an additional 335,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after buying an additional 228,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after buying an additional 326,762 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,394,000 after buying an additional 40,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,265,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 539,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.25. 990,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,222. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

