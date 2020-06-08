Bleichroeder LP Buys New Position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. BioLife Solutions comprises about 0.3% of Bleichroeder LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. 149,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,790. BioLife Solutions Inc has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $7,685,722.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $289,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,405.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 645,826 shares of company stock worth $9,169,411. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLFS. BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

