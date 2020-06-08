Bleichroeder LP Buys New Stake in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Duos Technologies Group makes up about 0.7% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Separately, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Duos Technologies Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Duos Technologies Group Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

