Bleichroeder LP Buys Shares of 9,790 HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A comprises about 1.6% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 4.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,039,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 72.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,378,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 578,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 1,165.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYAC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. 294,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,376. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

