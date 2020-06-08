Bleichroeder LP Cuts Holdings in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Bleichroeder LP lowered its holdings in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,729,031 shares during the period. Intellicheck comprises about 4.3% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.06% of Intellicheck worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. 253,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,755. Intellicheck Inc has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million.

IDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Intellicheck from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

