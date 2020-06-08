Bleichroeder LP Has $1.30 Million Stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Bleichroeder LP decreased its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,291,960 shares during the quarter. AMAG Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.1% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 213,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $116,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.89. 656,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $304.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

