Bleichroeder LP Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI)

Bleichroeder LP lowered its holdings in CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,697,244 shares during the period. CUI Global makes up about 5.8% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in CUI Global were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in CUI Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 773,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 99,750 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of CUI Global by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 416,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CUI Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CUI Global alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on CUI Global from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CUI Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. 10,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,161. CUI Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.61.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.28. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CUI Global Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.