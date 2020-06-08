Bleichroeder LP Has $560,000 Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Bleichroeder LP trimmed its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 335,388 shares during the quarter. Codexis accounts for 0.9% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Codexis were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Codexis by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Codexis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 483,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,905. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $721.21 million, a PE ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Codexis news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,425.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $211,850. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

