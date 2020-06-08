Bleichroeder LP Lowers Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Bleichroeder LP lessened its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 431,759 shares during the period. NuStar Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NS traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. 852,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,765. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Munch bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $473,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

