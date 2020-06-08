Bleichroeder LP Purchases Shares of 4,629 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Thor Industries by 43.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO traded up $11.14 on Monday, hitting $111.14. 2,918,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $114.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

