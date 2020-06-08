Bleichroeder LP Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Bleichroeder LP cut its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,354 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.35.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.46. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

