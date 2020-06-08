Bleichroeder LP Sells 124,495 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bleichroeder LP lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 124,495 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,633,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,396,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 183,000 shares of company stock worth $2,696,410 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

