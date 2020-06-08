Bleichroeder LP Sells 200,652 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Bleichroeder LP trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,652 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C makes up approximately 0.3% of Bleichroeder LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 450,000 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,293,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755.

LSXMK traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.